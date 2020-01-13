CLARION – Congressman Glenn Thompson, whose U.S. House of Representatives District has included all or most of Clarion County since his first election in 2008, will kick off his bid for another term at a breakfast scheduled in Clarion on Jan. 22.
County Republican Party chairman Rick Rathfon disclosed that Thompson, a Bellefonte native, was first elected to succeed John Peterson, and has been reelected to successive two-year terms since that time.
Rathfon said the breakfast will be held at the Ramada by Wyndham facility on Holiday Inn Road, Clarion, starting at 8 a.m. The chairman requested that Republicans planning to attend the function are asked to contact the county party leader by emailing him at mgkwand@gmail.com before Jan. 20.
Thompson, whose sprawling 15th congressional district is the geographically largest House district east of the Mississippi, had a 28-year career as a therapist/rehab services manager and licensed nursing home administrator in Lycoming County before entering elected political office. The son of a Navy veteran, he holds a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University and a master’s degree from Temple University. He and his wife, Penny, are the parents of three adult children.
The veteran legislator has spent 25 years as a member or president of the Howard Volunteer Fire Company 24, and actively volunteers as a firefighter, emergency medical technician, and rescue technician.
The legislator has had House committee assignments with the Committee on Agriculture, Committee on Education and the Workforce, and the Committee on Natural Resources. In GOP caucus activities, he is a past national co-chair of the Congressional high school art competition, co-chair of the German-American caucus and co-chair of the Congressional Natural Gas Caucus.
In announcing the first GOP political rally of “what promises to be a very busy, active campaign year at all levels of government,” Rathfon noted, “Without a doubt, the 2020 elections are the most important elections in years to take back the House, hold the Senate and re-elect President Donald J. Trump. Statewide, we must also return state Sen. Scott Hutchinson and state Rep. Donna Oberlander to Harrisburg.”
Continuing, the party chairman observed, “There are also statewide races for attorney general, treasurer and auditor. Overall, this year’s elections may be the most important ones of our lifetime, and getting out the vote will be more critical than ever if our nation is to avoid a determined thrust of the liberal Democrats to turn the country toward open socialism, a form of government that has never worked successfully anywhere in the world.”