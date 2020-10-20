There should be Penn State football on Saturday, with the Nittany Lions scheduled for a road trip to play the Indiana Hoosiers. Of course, predicting the possibilities of football season is a fallacy in a regular year, and a person would have to be hiding under a rock to deny that 2020 is anything but ordinary.
But for the sake of our collective sanity, let’s take a look at what the coming months will look like on the field.
Several sportsbooks have Penn State as a 6.5 point favorite against Indiana. The line speaks to two things: The Hoosiers have played the Nittany Lions close for the last few seasons, and it’s hard to know exactly what being ranked No. 9 in the country means when Penn State has a little over a week of padded practice and hasn’t played in a game since last year.
It wouldn’t be groundbreaking to say that head coach James Franklin and his team are here to compete for a Big Ten championship. They want to conquer the beast clad in scarlet and gray known as Ohio State. The Nittany Lions has been tantalizingly close to winning the conference, which would likely get them to the playoffs.
Penn State will have road tests against Michigan and Nebraska. They’ll have to at least hang with Ohio State if not beat them without the help of a packed Beaver Stadium. There are eight games on the schedule, with a bonus ninth game. If the Nittany Lions finish first in the East division, they’ll play in the conference title game. If not, they’ll still play a game against the team with the corresponding place in the West. Either way, the Nittany Lions could face Wisconsin or Minnesota. They avoided both with the current schedule, but a win against a good team to end the season could bode well for the team, even with a second-place division finish.
There will be several questions for Penn State to answer in the coming weeks, starting at Indiana. Here are a few of the pressing ones:
Who’s going to fill the void left by Micah Parsons?
No single player will replicate what Parsons brings to the linebacker position. The Harrisburg native is rare. He makes all levels of the defense better with his play.
The whole team rises with a player of Parsons’ skills, but he won’t be there. He shouldn’t be with potential generational wealth on the line in the NFL. Nobody in the program is mad about it publicly or privately. Such a loss leaves a hole, though, especially when you face a dynamic quarterback in Justin Fields on Week 2.
Jesse Luketa is 6-foot-3, 242 pounds and will play the linebacker slot that Parsons vacated. Luketa is a tough kid from Ottawa who wants the pressure of being great. Luketa is talented, but he’s not Parsons. And that’s OK, if players like Brandon Smith step up. Smith will play a lot, assuming everything goes well. If he doesn’t, several athletes like Curtis Jacobs and Lance Dixon are ready to take any playing time they can get their hands on.
Is Sean Clifford ready to be a star?
Clifford talks and acts like a quarterback of a potential championship team. At times he’s shown the flashes with his throwing capability and his quick feet. Clifford won’t ever be confused for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence or Fields. But that doesn’t mean he can’t lead the Nittany Lions to title contention.
Clifford’s relationship with new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca hasn’t developed traditionally (see: pandemic.) However, the pair expressed confidence in each other during media days in September. Penn State needs to learn quickly against Indiana and hope those lessons stick against Ohio State.
Is it over if they lose against Ohio State?
Not necessarily. It depends on howthe Nittany Lions lose. If they can make it a one-possession game or closer, they will play enough tough games down the road to recover. They’ll most likely be favored in every game, other than the one against Buckeyes. If they win out, there’s a chance for a playoff push. If they finish second and beat a highly ranked Wisconsin or Minnesota, there’s a chance voters might push for the Nittany Lions to get in. The Big 12 is a mess. The Pac-12 might be starting too late to capture people’s attention. Georgia would need to win all of its games and beat Alabama in a title game to get in the playoffs. There could be room for two Big Ten teams.
Of course, none of this could matter in a season played in a pandemic. But, as of Tuesday, the Nittany Lions are four sleeps away from playing football. We hope.