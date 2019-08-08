JOHNSTOWN — Three people have been charged in connection to a reported hostage situation in Ferndale that occurred last week.
Ferndale police say Emerald Harrison Nugent, 35, Star Elizabeth Nugent, 43, and a 17-year-old female threatened two individuals and forced them to perform work between July 31 and Aug. 1.
According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, two alleged victims said they were forced to leave a property in Windber and return to the Nugent’s Ferndale residence.
The alleged victims said they were threatened with violence and death, along with their families, the affidavit says.
An unknown black male allegedly assaulted one of the victims, while the other victim was forced to perform sex acts on three people against her will.
“(The victims) were advised by Emerald Nugent that if they left 803 Summit Avenue, he would send his people after them and hunt them down,” Ferndale police Chief John Blake wrote in the affidavit.
“(The victims), due to the threats made against them, were in fear for their lives which resulted in them being unable to leave the residence on their own free will.”
Emerald Nugent is also accused of facilitating and arranging the sexual assault of one of the victims. Star Nugent and the female juvenile were present for and participated in that arrangement, according to police.
One of the alleged victims eventually called 911 to report the situation. Once police arrived on scene, both victims escaped the home through a second floor window.
Emerald Nugent and Star Nugent were arraigned Tuesday afternoon in front of District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for next week.
Police have charged the pair with two counts each of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, unlawful restraint/involuntary servitude, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, recklessly endangering another person and false imprisonment.
Both are custody at Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10 percent of $100,000 bond.
Charges against the female juvenile are being handled through juvenile court, according to Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan.