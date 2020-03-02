MADISON TWP. – Three men are facing charges stemming from an altercation on Feb. 27 along Long Lane East in Rimersburg, Madison Township (Clarion County).
Corey Paul Troutman, 23, of Worthington, was charged with conspiracy for burglary, conspiracy to make terroristic threats, conspiracy for criminal mischief and two counts each of simple assault and harassment
Jacob Tyler Rupert, 21, of Kittanning, was charged with conspiracy for burglary, making terroristic threats, conspiracy for criminal mischief and two counts each of conspiracy for simple assault and harassment
Calvin James Koffman, 24, of Kittanning, was charged with conspiracy for burglary, making terroristic threats, conspiracy for simple assault and harassment, simple assault, harassment and conspiracy for criminal mischief.
According to court documents, Troutman, Rupert and Koffman engaged in an altercation with the occupants of the home along Long Lane East following a verbal phone dispute between Rupert and one of the occupants.
Troutman and Koffman reportedly knocked on the door of the home wearing black bandanas over their faces, screaming for the occupants to come out and fight. After two of the occupants opened the door and shut it, Troutman and Koffman kicked and shoved the door back open, police said.
One of the occupants, who warned the suspects not to come in, allegedly struck Troutman in the head with a baseball bat. In turn, Troutman reportedly grabbed the occupant, pulled him outside and struck him one or two times.
During a later interview with police, Troutman allegedly admitted to driving to the home to fight one of the occupants following a verbal argument earlier in the evening.
Although he initially watched from the roadway, reports state, Rupert approached the home after the physical altercation was stopped and began throwing items off the front porch.
Rupert also allegedly threatened to kill one of the other occupants of the house.
Another occupant reportedly told police that Rupert was screaming at them from the roadway. When she went to confront him, Rupert allegedly pushed her and she punched him back.
Following the incident, Rupert and Koffman fled the scene after being told that police were called, reports state.
Charges against Troutman and Rupert were filed by state police Trooper Joshua Bauer. Charges against Koffman were filed by Trooper Vaughn Norbert. All charges were filed Feb. 28 with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.