PORTER TWP. – Three people were charged stemming from an altercation on May 12 along Bus Road in Porter Township.
Adam John Smithmyer, 37, of Altoona, was charged with two counts of harassment, while Tiffany Lynn Smithmyer, 30, of Altoona, and Cindy Lou Simpson, 52, of New Bethlehem, face one count of the same charge.
According to police, Adam Smithmyer, Tiffany Smithmyer and Simpson allegedly engaged in a pushing and shoving match with each other.
Charges were filed May 17 with the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.