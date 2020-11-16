EAST BRADY – Three East Brady residents are facing charges stemming from an altercation on Oct. 21 at approximately 8:10 p.m. in East Brady.
Jon P. Walters, 66, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, while Theresa C. Libecco, 52, and Jennifer L. Beran, 39, were each charged with one count of disorderly conduct.
According to reports, Walters used obscene language while fighting with Beran outside a home along Purdum Street.
Additionally, Walters also allegedly punched Beran multiple times in the face.
In turn, Beran reportedly punched Walters in the face. She also grabbed Libecco by the head and pulled her hair, police said.
Libecco then allegedly grabbed Beran and pulled her hair.
Reports state that both women ended up on the roadway.
Charges were filed Nov. 13 by New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky.