EAST BRADY – Two East Brady residents and one corporation were cited separately for violating borough ordinances on May 14 at approximately 6 p.m. in East Brady Borough.
Christopher Daniel, 47, was cited after he allegedly failed to clean his East First Street property after receiving a letter regarding an accumulation of materials on the premises which are recognized as having no value.
Jon P. Walters, 65, was also cited after he too reportedly failed to clean up any abandoned or junked vehicles, appliances or any other materials deemed as having no value from his property along Kellys Way.
Walters was sent a letter and given 30 days to rectify the situation, police said.
In addition, according to reports, Millcrest Builders LLC of Shippenville was notified of high weeds, grass or plant growth more than six inches in height near a building or structure along Purdum Street.
The company was in violation of the ordinance by allegedly failing to maintain the property.
Charges were filed May 20 by New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky Jr. in New Bethlehem.