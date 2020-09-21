HAWTHORN – Three Hawthorn men were cited for violating borough ordinances on Sept. 13 in Hawthorn.
According to police, Harry W. Dinger, 61, John K. Ostman, 43, and Robert P. Bowser, 50, failed to cut or trim the grass, weeds or other vegetation on their Main Street, Brookville Street and Main Street properties respectively.
The grass on all three properties is reportedly growing above eight inches in height in violation of the borough ordinance.
Letters regarding the violations were sent to each of the men on June 17, reports state.
Charges against Ostman and Bowser were filed Sept. 14, and charges against Dinger were filed Sept. 15. All charges were filed by New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.