RIMERSBURG and HAWTHORN – Three local residents were cited for violating borough ordinances in Rimersburg and Hawthorn.
Trey M. Gervasoni, 32, of Rimersburg, was cited on Aug. 11 for allegedly burning a piece of furniture on his Chestnut Street property in Rimersburg, creating noxious fumes and smoke.
On Aug. 17 at approximately 10:35 a.m. in Hawthorn, Harry W. Dinger, 60, of Hawthorn, was cited for reportedly failing to cut the grass on his Main Street property below eight inches in height.
In a separate incident in Hawthorn, John K. Ostman, 43, of Hawthorn, was also cited for failing to cut the grass on his Brookville Street below eight inches in height.
Ostman was cited on Aug. 17 at approximately 10:25 a.m.
Charges against Gervasoni were filed Aug. 17, and charges against Dinger and Ostman were filed Aug. 19. All charges were filed with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.