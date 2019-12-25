Summer in the Tri-County Area is largely reserved for our coverage of Little League All-Stars, and a trio of teams enjoyed a summer to remember in 2019 as they all made runs to their respective East Regional Tournament.
All three of those All-Star teams — St. Marys Minor League and Junior League softball squads and the Elk-McKean Senior Baseball All-Stars — resided in Elk County. And, their combined success produced the No. 6 local sports story of the year.
For a majority of the players of the St. Marys Junior League and Elk County-McKean Senior League squads, it was their second straight trip to regionals. Elk-McKean actually reached the Junior League World Series in 2018 before the core of the team moved up an age division this year.
But, it was the St. Marys Minor League girls who stole everyone’s hearts and attention from the end of June through early August, as they became not only the first All-Star softball team in any age group from the Tri-County Area but also District 10 to ever win an East Regional title.
And, they did so by overcoming some major adversity early in their summer run that would have halted most team’s dream of winning a title — let alone four.
Most of that adversity directly followed its second win of the summer, a 4-2 win against Punxsutawney in the District 10 winners’ bracket finals. That’s when the team learned it had lost manager Matt Eckels for the remainder of its time in All-Star play and first baseman Kaylen Eozzo for an unknown time due to an injury suffered in the win after she had hit what proved to be the 2-run inside-the-park home run. Eozzo, who served as the team’s first base coach while wearing a cast on her right arm, eventually returned at the state tournament for a pair of championship game wins against Northwest that sent the Minors to the regional tournament.
Eckels self-reported himself after a St. Marys player didn’t meet her play requirement in the victory. The girl played three innings in the field but never got her at-bat, due in part to the fact St. Marys batted out of order in the bottom of the fifth and never batted in the sixth because it won the game.
The punishment for such an infraction used to be a 2-game suspension, but in recent years Little League International changed it to a ban for the remainder of that team’s stay in All-Star play because some managers were purposely violating the play rule to win games. Eckels was allowed to attend games, but had to watch from the outfield and have no contact with coaches or players once the teams arrived at the field for games.
The loss of both was evident in the team’s next game — a rematch with Punxsutawney in the D-10 championship game. Punxsy won that game 3-2 to force a winner-take-all title game, which St. Marys bounced back to win 6-3 after having a little extra time to deal with the losses of Eckels and Eozzo — which served as a rallying cry for the team the rest of the summer.
Bill Thorwart took over as manager, and he and assistant coach Kevin Lanzel led the team on its magical summer run that saw them lose just one more time after winning districts and finish All-Star play with a 16-2 record. And, St. Marys avenged that second loss to Delaware Valley at the state tournament in Wellsboro as part of winning five straight losers’ bracket games to become Pennsylvania state champs.
The Minors then went 4-0 at regionals, capping off their historic summer with a 7-2 victory against New Jersey in the East Regional championship game.
When it comes to the St. Marys Juniors and Elk-McKean Seniors, their past experience of making deep All-Star runs sure came in handy this past summer as both pulled out their share of close games and dealt with a pair of losses on the field before their runs came to an end at the east Regional.
St. Marys went 13-2 in reaching the Junior League East Regional in Orange, Conn., for the second straight year and found themselves in a lot of close games during that run.
Nine of the 15 games St. Marys played were decided by three runs or less. The team won five games decided by one or two runs, while both its losses also fell in that category.
St. Marys opened All-Star play by sweeping DuBois in the best-of-three District 10 Championship Series (13-0 in 5 innings and 11-2).
The team then went 3-0 at the Section 1 Tournament in Cochranton, pulling out a pair of tight games on the opening day against Corry (9-5) and Cochranton (7-6) before hammering Cochanton 17-0 in five innings the following day in the championship game.
The state tournament in Berwick brought more close games, as all five matchups St. Marys had were decided by three runs or less.
The Junior girls reached the state finals with wins against Fairchance (10-8), Pittston (3-2) and Morrisville (8-5) before suffering its first loss of All-Star play to Pittston, 6-4. That setback force a winner-take-all state championship game, which St. Marys won 5-3 to earn a return trip to East Regionals.
St. Marys had to rally from an early 6-0 deficit in its first game against Fairchance in a rematch of last year’s state finals.
Once in Connecticut, St. Marys won its three Mid-Atlantic pool play games against New Jersey (6-1), New York (5-4) and Delaware (11-8) before beating Rhode Island 15-0 in 4-inning in the first game of the single-elimination portion of the tournament.
St. Marys’ run then came to end in the semifinals as new York pulled out a 2-1 victory in rematch from pool-play — marking the second year in a row New York ended the Juniors’ run in single-elimination portion of regionals. New York went on to win the regional crown in a best-of-three series against Delaware.
Elk-McKean had an easier road to states than either St. Marys team, as it was one of just a couple Senior League baseball teams in Section 1.
It only had to win two games, sweeping DuBois in the District 10 Championship Series (7-4, 6-3). Elk-McKean then elected not to play Oil Valley in a three-game series for the Section 1 title, which allowed both teams to advance to states — Elk-McKean as the host team and Oil Valley as the Section 1 champ.
Elk-McKean rattled off four straight wins at states against Oil Valley (7-2), Pennridge (8-4), Upper Moreland (4-3) and then Hollidaysburg (8-3) in the finals to win its second straight Pennsylvania state title.
The team’s resolve was put to the test pretty quick at the East Regional Tournament, as Elk-McKean lost its opening game to Delaware, 3-1, in the double-elimination bracket event. The Seniors bounced back in a big way in the losers’ bracket, winning elimination games against Rhode Island (13-12), New York (6-4) and New Jersey (18-2) to become one of four teams left in the tourney.
Elk-McKean then pulled out a pair of thrilling extra-innings games back-to-back on the same day against Maryland (7-6, 8 innings) and New Jersey (12-11, 10 innings) to reach the regional final.
The team played its third straight extra-inning game the following day, suffering a heartbreaking 9-8 loss in eight innings to Delaware as Elk-McKean tried to force a winner-take-all, if-necessary game for the title.
Elk-McKean jumped out to a 7-1 lead after one inning in that final game only to see Delaware battle back to tie things at 7 and force extra innings. Delaware scored twice in the top of the eighth to go up 9-7, and like it did all tourney, Elk-Mckean didn’t go down without a fight.
But, the Pennsylvania champs could only muster one run in the bottom of the eighth as their All-Star run came to end with an 11-2 record. Seven of those 13 games were played in the seven-day stretch at regionals in Bangor, Maine, with both losses coming to Delaware.