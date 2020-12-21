RIMERSBURG – Three area residents are facing charges stemming from an incident on Nov. 19 at approximately 2:40 p.m. in Rimersburg.
Lakenya S. Johnson, 33, of Clarion, and Calvin D. Moore, 26, of Newark, N.J., were charged with criminal trespassing and criminal mischief. Moore was also charged with harassment.
In addition, Brian A. Williams, 29, of Rimersburg, was charged with harassment.
According to police, Johnson and Moore showed up at an apartment along Main Street and remained at the residence after being told to leave multiple times by the people living there, including Williams and Christine Vickers.
Johnson and Moore then allegedly broke a window, as well as the glass out of a door at the same residence.
In relation to the same incident, Williams and Moore reportedly punched each other multiple times in the face and other parts of the body.
Charges were filed Dec. 17-18 by New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.