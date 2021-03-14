BROOKVILLE — Playing for a District 9 championship on your own home court is a rare opportunity. That’s a positive takeaway from an otherwise strange COVID winter season.
Even better for the Brookville Raiders basketball was winning that game and making it three straight championships in Saturday night’s 69-46 win over Kane.
The Raiders’ third straight Class AAA title gives them yet another home playoff game Wednesday night when they host District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge at 6 p.m.
Also Saturday, the Lions had to rally to beat Pittsburgh City League champion (District 8) Westinghouse, 54-51, in what was basically the other sub-regional semifinal game. Wednesday’s winner travels to the WPIAL champion on Saturday — South Allegheny hosts Ellwood City tonight — at a time to be announced.
“This is what we play for, this is the end result of what we play for and the rest is just extra basketball,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said, whose team beat Chestnut Ridge 46-32 last year for a second straight sub-regional title. “Obviously, we want to win when we step on the floor, but the rest is bonus. Let’s have fun and play hard and put together everything we’ve learned through the year.
“Years ago, I said I’d like to see us win six in a row when some of these kids were younger and that was a goal of mine. We got three in a row, it could’ve been four (buzzer-beating 2018 finals loss to Karns City), but we’ll take it one year at a time and one game at a time.”
It’s the 13th district title for the Raiders and sixth since 2010. Last year’s win over the Wolves was decided on a key third-quarter run. This time, the Raiders took control right off the opening tip and led 18-5 after the first quarter.
“They were fired up in the locker room, more than normal and that’s usually something I have to try to get them to do, but not today,” Park said. “They were ready and obviously they came out to play. We were worried because we saw Kane come back against Johnsonburg, so I told them we can’t let up. They have shooters and drivers and they can do all of those things that can help them come back. They got it back to nine points later, and that wasn’t easy, but they spent so much energy.
Of those 18 points in the first quarter that saw the Raiders force six Kane turnovers and hit 6 of 7 shots from the floor, 15 were scored by Jace Miner and Danny Lauer. Miner scored six of his game-high 22 points in the first eight minutes while Lauer nailed two 3-pointers and scored seven of his 18 points in the first.
“Coming into the game, it was a long morning before a big Saturday,” Lauer said. “We got some shots up before the game, and I felt good. Credit the teammates. I just felt good.”
Miner’s driving threat, as it has all year, was either unstoppable or quite the diversion as it gave other Raiders open opportunities.
“It makes my life a whole lot easier when I can drive and know I have shooters around me. All year, that’s been the case,” Miner said. “We have guys and weapons all over the court.”
“I just thought we played the first quarter almost flawless,” Park said.
Miner made 9 of 16 shots, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots. Lauer drilled four of his six shots from beyond the 3-point line. Hunter Geer was 6-for-7 shooting and scored 13 points.
Zuke Smith led Kane (8-6) with 13 points and six rebounds. Carson Whiteman scored 10 points.
The Raiders’ lead stretched to as many as 15 in the second quarter at 26-11 and 33-18 just before Kane cut it to 33-21 with a 3-pointer 13 seconds before halftime.
Whiteman’s 3-pointer got the Wolves within single digits at 33-24 in the opening minute of the third quarter but got no closer. A Raiders 10-0 run got it back to 19 points at 45-26. Lauer’s fourth and final three pushed it to 50-29 just before the third-quarter buzzer.
Miner’s basket at the 7:08 mark of the fourth gave the Raiders their largest lead at 55-29.