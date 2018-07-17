BROOKVILLE — Thunder Mountain Speedway held its Mid-Season Championship Night, and those in attendance watched as Charles Powell Jr. (Legends Powersports Late Model), Joe Martin (Windstream, TECAM Enterprises Semi-Late Models), Josh Fields (Pure Stocks), Brent Johnson (Chad Lilley Septic Street Stocks) and Zack Wissinger (Bubba Racing Supply Front-Wheel Drive 4-Cylinders) took home feature wins.
The pure stocks hit the track first for the feature events, with Fields coming away with the win ahead of Bill Mumau. Andrew Frey crossed the line in third. Fourth-place finisher Dillon Smith was the only other car on the lead lap.
Makkinna Pearce and Eric Hulings, who were fifth and sixth, respectively, were a lap down.
Fields won the lone heat race for the pure stocks.
The semi-late models were up next, with 22 cars hitting the track for the 20-lap event.
Martin posted the fastest lap of the feature (16.613, 81.262 mph) in beating second-place finisher Nick Loffredo by 1.917 seconds. Nick Erskine, Josh Jacoby and B.J. Hudson rounded out the Top 5.
Tommy Kronenwetter was sixth, followed by Zach Myers, Kevin Dickson, Nick Fulmer and Luke Barnett in spots 7-10.
The division had four heat races on the night. Loffredo, Erskine, Fulmer and Jacoby each captured wins.
Powell ran away with the 25-lap late model feature, beating second-place finisher Brandon Groters by nearly eight seconds. Powell posted the fastest lap (16.967, 79.566 mph) on lap No. 8.
Jon Lee collected a third-place finish and was followed across the line by Kyle Knapp and Jerry Redden. Bob Dorman was sixth, with Gale Huey, Levi Sikora, Curtis Teats and Bill Davis finishing out the Top 10.
Lee and Groters collected heat race wins.
As for the 4-cylinders, Wissinger crossed the finish line ahead of D.J. Clark, Dylan Young, Jeff Huber and Curtis Mohney. Chad Greeley was sixth and Austin Fedder seventh. Joe Anthony, Zack Frantz and Greg Kiehl rounded out the Top 10.
The night wrapped up with the street stock feature, a race that saw Johnson edge Tim Bish by just under half a second for the win. Gary Luzier wasn’t far behind in third. Jordan Eck was fourth, while Bob Rosman collected a Top 5 finish.
Dennis Asel and Allen English rounded out the seven-car field.
Luzier won the lone heat race.
The speedway is hosting a 410 sprint car special this Friday. The card also features the late models, pure stocks and 4-cylinders. Pits open at 5 p.m. and the grandstands at 5:30 p.m. Racing gets underway at 7:30 p.m.
