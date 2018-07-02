KNOX DALE — After a hot summer day, drivers and fans were ready for another night of racing at Thunder Mountain Speedway.
The flag stand also saw a new subsitute as Bob Connor flagged for the evening.
The first feature on hand was the Windstream Semi-Late Models. Nick Erskine and Tommy Kronenwetter made up the front row to bring the semi lates green for twenty laps. Kronenwetter would jump out to the early lead as Erskine kept him close to try to make a pass for the lead. A few laps in, Kronenwetter still looked strong out front but a caution for a spun Todd English would bunch up the field for the first time in the feature.
On the restart, Surra passed Erskine to move into the second place as Joe Martin reeled in the top two cars and passed Surra for second. Martin and Kronenwetter battled door to door before another caution for a spun Erskine would bunch the field up again.
On the restart, Martin went high in turn one to pass Kronenwetter for the lead. Luke Barnett, Gabe Shaffer, and Surra all battled for third as Ryan Caldwell got in the mix to take over the fourth position from Barnett. After Caldwell took over the position, he would go pit side as Surra and Kronenwetter battled it out for second.
After a number of cautions at the end, Martin would pull away to pick up the semi late model feature win. Martin was followed by Kronenwetter, Surra, Nick Fulmer, Kevin Dickson, Dalton Gustafson, Barnett, English, Joe Malobicky Jr, Mike Blazer, Jarid Ivory, Jim Challingsworth, Scott Carbaugh, Nick Erskine, Caldwell, Shaffer, BJ Hudson, Nate Snyder, Casey Wolfe, and Vern Ward. Heat winners were Martin, Surra, and Kronenwetter.
The second feature for the evening was the big pay, $1,000 to win Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinders 25 lap feature. Josh Frantz and Chris Anderson started on the front row to bring the four cylinders to the green.
On the start, Anderson would take the lead as Frantz moved to second and John Champisano moved to third. DJ Clark, Eric Luzier, and Andy Proper battled with Champisano to take over the third place position, but Champisano would come out strong to defend third. A few laps in, Clark would get sideways on the front stretch and hit the wall hard as the 71G collected into Clark. The good news was, both drivers were okay.
On the second restart, Anderson would get out front again as Frantz battled back to try and get the lead. Andy Proper moved into fourth as Frantz passed Anderson for the lead but another caution would move him back behind Anderson.
With ten laps to go, it is all Chris Anderson out front before Frantz would hit the turn one wall to bring out another yellow flag. Andy Proper would move into the second place position as Chris Anderson went on to collect a $1,000 pay day. Anderson was followed by Proper, Kolton Wagner, Derek Iser, Cody Young, Champisano, Rick Feely, Josh Frantz, Chad Greeley, Jim Boyer.
Heat winners were Proper, John, Frantz, and Chris Anderson. The B-Main winner was Wayne Truitt.
Up next on the card was the Chad Lilley Septic Services Street Stocks. Alan Dillinger and Ray Hickok Jr made up the front row for the street stock feature. On the green, Dillinger would take the lead as Andrew Gordon moved into second place.
Dillinger’s team mate, Tim Bish, battled with Andrew Gordon to take over the second place position. A few laps later, Gary Luzier and Joe Stajnrajh duked it out for fourth as Hickok passed Bish for third.
Bish took over third place again as his team mate Alan Dillinger went on to win the feature event. Dillinger was followed by Bish, Andrew Gordon, Gary Luzier, Ray Hickok Jr, Bill Phillips Jr, Joe Stajnrajh, Dennis Asel, Ted Mascho, and Ray Reynolds.
Heat winners were Andrew Gordon and Bish.
The fourth race of the night was the Legend Powersports Late Models. Charlie Powell and Joe Petyak made up the front row to go green for twenty five laps. Powell would take the lead on the green as Petyak moved into second and Bob Dorman moved into third. Jon Lee was right behind Dorman to battle for third as Levi Sikora and Greg Oakes battled for fifth.
After a couple laps, a yellow flag came out for a spun Paul Kot in turn two. On the restart, Powell took the lead as Dorman shot to second. Greg Oakes moved into third as Matt Lux battled Doug Eck.
Sikora, Kyle Knapp, and Gale Huey all duked it out for seventh as the top three battled for the lead. Dorman, Powell, and Oakes went door to door for the lead but Oakes would settle in second before he went door to door again with Powell for the lead.
Oakes took over the lead as Matt moved into fourth for the last three laps. At the end, it was Greg Oakes who came out strong to pick up his first Thunder Mountain victory as Powell beat Dorman to the line by a nose piece.
Oakes was followed by Powell, Dorman, Lux, Joe Petyak, Eck, Kyle Knapp, Jerry Redden, Paul Kot, Levi Sikora, Gale Huey, John Weaver, Jon Lee, Dan Stormer, Tom Merryman and Shawn Claar.
Heat winners were Lee and Levi Sikora.
Last feature of the evening was the pure stocks for a fifteen lap feature event. Duke Davidson and Bill Mumau made up the front row for their fifteen lap feature event.
At the start, Davidson would take the lead as Mumau and Fields battle for second. Fields would take over the second position as he reeled in Davidson for the lead.
As laps counted down, Josh Fields made it stick and took over the lead to win the pure stock feature event. Fields was followed by Duke Davidson, Bill Mumau, Dillon Smith, Eric Hullings, Makinna Pearce, Tim Steis, Bill Battleburgh, Andy Frey, Ray Hickok JR and Rich Walkman Jr.
Heat winners were Steis and Bill Mumau.
Join us next week, 7/6/18, for the “Race For A Cure” night, which is featuring the UEMS emods and our regular classes. This night is dedicated to all cancer patients. Thank You for your support to Thunder Mountain Speedway and we hope to have you back with us next week!
