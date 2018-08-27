BROOKVILLE — Thunder Mountain Speedway hosted their fan appreciation and autism awareness night Friday.
Four feature races took place on the evening, including the Bubba Racing Supply Front Wheel Drive 4 Cylinders, Chad Lilley Septic Street Stocks, Legends Powersports Late Models and the Windstream Semi-Lates.
In the Bubba Racing Supply Front Wheel Drive 4 Cylinders, D.J. Clark quickly worked his way up from fourth place to take the lead just a few laps into the race.
Clark maintained the lead the rest of the way, taking the checkered flag just ahead of Eric Luzier.
Luzier started and finished the race in second place, just over one second behind Clark.
Luzier also posted the fastest lap of the race, recording a time of 21.125 (63.905 MPH) on his second trip around the track.
Chad Greeley took third place in the event.
Zach Wissinger and Sam Orf. Jr. won the two heat races.
In the Chad Lilley Septic Street Stocks feature race, Gary Luzier took the checkered flag less than half a second ahead of Bill Hurrelbrink in second place.
Ray Hickok Jr. finished in third place, while Allen English and Douglas Eck rounded out the top five.
Luzier posted the best lap time of the race on his third lap with a time of 17.649 (76.492 MPH).
Hickok and Tim Bish won the heat races.
Micheal Lake took the checkered flag in the Legends Powersports Late Models feature race.
Doug Eck finished in second place, just edging out Charles Powell Jr., who finished in third.
John Brisky and Wendall Pinckney rounded out the top five.
Kyle Knapp posted the best lap time of the race at 15.878 (85.023) on his fifth lap of the race.
The heat races were won by Gale Huey, Jon Lee and Knapp.
In the Windstream Semi-Late model feature race, Todd English took the checkered flag after leading for almost the entire race.
English also recorded the fastest lap of the race, posting a time of 16.621 (81.223 MPH) on his 16th trip around the track.
Zach Myers took second place in the race, just ahead of Doug Surra in third.
Joe Martin finished fourth, while Dennis Curry Jr. rounded out the top five in fifth place.
English, Surra and Myers won the three heat races.
Racing returns to Thunder Mountain Speedway this Friday night with a BRP Modified Tour $1,800 to win race.
The night will also feature Late Models, Semi-Lates, Street Stocks and FWDs.
