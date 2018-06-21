Baseball

American Legion

Jefferson County League

Clearfield at Post 62, no report

Elk County League

Smethport at Brockway, no report

Bradford at Ridgway, no report

Fox Township at St. Marys, no report

Federation League

DuBois at Pulaski, no report

Rossiter at Brookville, no report

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 1: Brookville 28, Elk-McKean 7

Game 2: St. Marys 7, DuBois 2

Little League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 3: St. Marys 5, Punxsutawney 2

Game 4: DuBois 27, Brookville 3

