Baseball
American Legion
Jefferson County League
Clearfield at Post 62, no report
Elk County League
Smethport at Brockway, no report
Bradford at Ridgway, no report
Fox Township at St. Marys, no report
Federation League
DuBois at Pulaski, no report
Rossiter at Brookville, no report
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 1: Brookville 28, Elk-McKean 7
Game 2: St. Marys 7, DuBois 2
Little League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 3: St. Marys 5, Punxsutawney 2
Game 4: DuBois 27, Brookville 3
