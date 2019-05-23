THURSDAY, May 23
Baseball
District 9 Playoffs
Class AAAA
Semifinals
(4) Bradford vs. (1) Punxsutawney at Showers Field, ppd. to today
(3) Clearfield vs. (1) St. Marys at Showers Field, ppd. to today
Class AA
Semifinals
(4) Johnsonburg vs. (1) Coudersport, at Berwind Park, ppd. to today
(2) Moniteau vs. (3) Karns City, at Pullman Park,
Class A
Semifinals
(5) Elk County Catholic vs. (1) DuBois Central Catholic, at Kuntz Field, ppd. to today
(2) Otto-Eldred vs. (3) Clarion-Limestone, at Wilcox Legion Field, ppd. to today
Federation League
Brookville at DuBois, 6 p.m.
Pulaski at Rossiter, 6 p.m.
Softball
District 9 Playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
(2) St. Marys vs. (1) Punxsutawney, at Heindl Field, ppd. to today
Class A
Semifinals
(5) DuBois Central Catholic vs. (1) Otto-Eldred, at Benzinger Park, ppd. to today
(3) AC Valley vs. (2) Clarion, at Clarion-Limestone Sports Complex, ppd. to today