Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 5: DuBois 12, St. Marys 5
Game 6: Punxsutawney 17, Elk-McKean 10
Little League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 11: DuBois at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Junior League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
J'Burg-Ridgway 13, DuBois 3
St. Marys 7, Punxsutawney 6
SENIOR LEAGUE
SECTION 1 TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
DuBois 6, Titusville 1
Federation League
Sykesville at DuBois, no report
Brookville at Pulaski, at DuBois Central Catholic High School, no report
American Legion
Jefferson County League
Clearfield at Curwensville, no report
Elk County League
Brockway at St. Marys, no report
Wilcox at Smethport, no report
Ridgway at Fox, no report
Softball
Little League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Union City
Game 5: Union City vs. Lakeland, ppd.
Junior League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Saegertown
Game 1: St. Marys vs. Union City
