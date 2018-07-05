Baseball

Minor League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 5: DuBois 12, St. Marys 5

Game 6: Punxsutawney 17, Elk-McKean 10

Little League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 11: DuBois at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Junior League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

J'Burg-Ridgway 13, DuBois 3

St. Marys 7, Punxsutawney 6

SENIOR LEAGUE

SECTION 1 TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

DuBois 6, Titusville 1

Federation League

Sykesville at DuBois, no report

Brookville at Pulaski, at DuBois Central Catholic High School, no report

American Legion

Jefferson County League

Clearfield at Curwensville, no report

Elk County League

Brockway at St. Marys, no report

Wilcox at Smethport, no report

Ridgway at Fox, no report

Softball

Little League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Union City

Game 5: Union City vs. Lakeland, ppd.

Junior League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Saegertown

Game 1: St. Marys vs. Union City

