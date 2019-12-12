THURSDAY, Dec. 12
Boys Basketball
Coudersport 43, Johnsonburg 41
Girls Basketball
DuBois 30, Ridgway 27
Wrestling
Port Allegany 51, Brockway 26
St. Marys 46, Bradford 27
Redbank Valley 59, Curwensville 12
Rifle
DuBois 1,350, Northern Cambria 1,211
Updated: December 14, 2019 @ 3:52 am
