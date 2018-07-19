Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Meadville
Championship
Game 6: DuBois 5, Clarion 1
Junior League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Guys Mills
Game 3: Elk-McKean 12, Tri-Boro 2
Game 4: Titusville 10, LeBouef 0
Federation League
First Round
Best-of-3
Game 3: Pulaski 5, Brookville 4
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Fleetville
Game 9: St. Marys 4, Indiana 3, 8 innings
Game 10: Delaware Valley 5, Avon Grove 2
Game 11: South Williamsport 3, Back Mountain 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.