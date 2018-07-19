Baseball

Minor League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Meadville

Championship

Game 6: DuBois 5, Clarion 1

Junior League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Guys Mills

Game 3: Elk-McKean 12, Tri-Boro 2

Game 4: Titusville 10, LeBouef 0

Federation League

First Round

Best-of-3

Game 3: Pulaski 5, Brookville 4

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Fleetville

Game 9: St. Marys 4, Indiana 3, 8 innings

Game 10: Delaware Valley 5, Avon Grove 2

Game 11: South Williamsport 3, Back Mountain 0

