THURSDAY, Jan. 9
Boys Basketball
Ridgway at Warren, 7:30 p.m.
DuBois Christian School at Christian Life Academy, no report
Girls Basketball
Brockway 57, Cameron County 31
Johnsonburg at Sheffield, 7:30 p.m.
DuBois Christian School at Christian Life Academy, no report
Wrestling
DuBois 60, Bradford 15
Brookville 45, Brockway 32
Clearfield 40, St. Marys 24
Redbank Valley 51, Ridgway 21
Sheffield at Johnsonburg, no report
Swimming
Girls
DuBois 111, Bradford 52
Boys
DuBois 84, Bradford 46
St. Marys at Brookville, no report