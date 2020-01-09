THURSDAY, Jan. 9

Boys Basketball

Ridgway at Warren, 7:30 p.m.

DuBois Christian School at Christian Life Academy, no report

Girls Basketball

Brockway 57, Cameron County 31

Johnsonburg at Sheffield, 7:30 p.m.

DuBois Christian School at Christian Life Academy, no report

Wrestling

DuBois 60, Bradford 15

Brookville 45, Brockway 32

Clearfield 40, St. Marys 24

Redbank Valley 51, Ridgway 21

Sheffield at Johnsonburg, no report

Swimming

Girls

DuBois 111, Bradford 52

Boys

DuBois 84, Bradford 46

St. Marys at Brookville, no report

Recommended for you