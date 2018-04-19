THURSDAY, April 19
Baseball
Curwensville 3, DuBois Central Catholic 0
Elk County Catholic at Brockway, ppd. to Saturday
Brookville at Karns City (Butler), ppd.
Bradford at Johnsonburg, ppd.
Softball
Curwensville at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd. to May 2
Elk County Catholic at Brockway, ppd. to April 27
Boys Tennis
DuBois at St. Marys, ppd.
Brockway at Elk County Catholic, ppd.
Clearfield at Johnsonburg, ppd.
Boys Volleyball
DuBois def. Huntingdon, 25-27, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22
