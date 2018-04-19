THURSDAY, April 19

Baseball

Curwensville 3, DuBois Central Catholic 0

Elk County Catholic at Brockway, ppd. to Saturday

Brookville at Karns City (Butler), ppd.

Bradford at Johnsonburg, ppd.

Softball

Curwensville at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd. to May 2

Elk County Catholic at Brockway, ppd. to April 27

Boys Tennis

DuBois at St. Marys, ppd.

Brockway at Elk County Catholic, ppd.

Clearfield at Johnsonburg, ppd.

Boys Volleyball

DuBois def. Huntingdon, 25-27, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22

