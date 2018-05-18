THURSDAY, May 17

Baseball

DuBois 6, Moniteau 5

DuBois Central Catholic 7, Curwensville 0

Brookville 5, DuBois Central Catholic 4, 8 innings

Catholic at St. Marys 6, Elk County Catholic 1

Johnsonburg 10, Bradford 2

College Baseball

Small College World Series

at Showers Field

Game 17: No. 2 Apprentice 1, No. 5 Cleary 0

Game 18: Championship game — No. 2 Apprentice 4, No. 6 Penn State DuBois 4

Game 19: If-Necessary Championship game — No. 6 Penn State Dubois 10, No. 2 Apprentice 2

Softball

District 6-9 Class 5A

Semifinals

at Heindl Memorial Field

(2) DuBois 13, (3) Hollidaysburg 3, 5 innings

Regular season

DuBois Central Catholic 16, Kane 3, 5 innings

DuBois Central Catholic 11, Curwensville 6

College Softball

Small College World Series

at Heindl Field

Game 18 : Championship — No. 1 Cleary 2, No. 2 St. Mary-of-the-Woods 1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.