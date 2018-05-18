THURSDAY, May 17
Baseball
DuBois 6, Moniteau 5
DuBois Central Catholic 7, Curwensville 0
Brookville 5, DuBois Central Catholic 4, 8 innings
Catholic at St. Marys 6, Elk County Catholic 1
Johnsonburg 10, Bradford 2
College Baseball
Small College World Series
at Showers Field
Game 17: No. 2 Apprentice 1, No. 5 Cleary 0
Game 18: Championship game — No. 2 Apprentice 4, No. 6 Penn State DuBois 4
Game 19: If-Necessary Championship game — No. 6 Penn State Dubois 10, No. 2 Apprentice 2
Softball
District 6-9 Class 5A
Semifinals
at Heindl Memorial Field
(2) DuBois 13, (3) Hollidaysburg 3, 5 innings
Regular season
DuBois Central Catholic 16, Kane 3, 5 innings
DuBois Central Catholic 11, Curwensville 6
College Softball
Small College World Series
at Heindl Field
Game 18 : Championship — No. 1 Cleary 2, No. 2 St. Mary-of-the-Woods 1
