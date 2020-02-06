THURSDAY, Feb. 6

Boys Basketball

St. Joseph's Catholic 55, DuBois Central Catholic 42

Ridgway 58, Port Allegany 23

DuBois Christian School 36, Belleville Mennonite 27

Girls Basketball

Punxsutawney 46, DuBois 31

DuBois Christian School 33, Belleville Mennonite 26

Wrestling

PIAA Team Championships

Class AA

Brookville 42, Tunkhannock 33

Regular Season

Ridgway 30, Clarion 21

Johnsonburg at Oswayo Valley, no report

Swimming

Bradford at St. Marys, no report

Marion Center at Brookville, no report

Gymnastics

DuBois 116.275, Ridgway 104.600

Rifle

Bishop Carroll at DuBois, 4 p.m.

