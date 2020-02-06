THURSDAY, Feb. 6
Boys Basketball
St. Joseph's Catholic 55, DuBois Central Catholic 42
Ridgway 58, Port Allegany 23
DuBois Christian School 36, Belleville Mennonite 27
Girls Basketball
Punxsutawney 46, DuBois 31
DuBois Christian School 33, Belleville Mennonite 26
Wrestling
PIAA Team Championships
Class AA
Brookville 42, Tunkhannock 33
Regular Season
Ridgway 30, Clarion 21
Johnsonburg at Oswayo Valley, no report
Swimming
Bradford at St. Marys, no report
Marion Center at Brookville, no report
Gymnastics
DuBois 116.275, Ridgway 104.600
Rifle
Bishop Carroll at DuBois, 4 p.m.