THURSDAY, June 7
Baseball
PIAA
Class A
(9-2) Oswayo Valley vs. (7-1) Vincentian Academy 10, (9-2) Oswayo Valley 0, 5 innings
Class 4A
(10-1) Meadville 4, (6-1) Bellefonte 3
Federation League
Pulaski at DuBois, no report
Rossiter at Brookville, no report
Softball
PIAA
Second Round
Class A
(6-1) Claysburg-Kimmel 5, (9-3) DuBois Central Catholic 4
Class AA
(6-1) Mount Union 4, (10-1) Saegertown 2
Class 3A
(7-1) Southmoreland 7, (10-1) Hickory 0
Class 4A
(9-1) Punxsutawney 8, (3-1) West Perry 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.