THURSDAY, June 7

Baseball

PIAA

Class A

(9-2) Oswayo Valley vs. (7-1) Vincentian Academy 10, (9-2) Oswayo Valley 0, 5 innings

Class 4A

(10-1) Meadville 4, (6-1) Bellefonte 3

Federation League

Pulaski at DuBois, no report

Rossiter at Brookville, no report

Softball

PIAA

Second Round

Class A

(6-1) Claysburg-Kimmel 5, (9-3) DuBois Central Catholic 4

Class AA

(6-1) Mount Union 4, (10-1) Saegertown 2

Class 3A

(7-1) Southmoreland 7, (10-1) Hickory 0

Class 4A

(9-1) Punxsutawney 8, (3-1) West Perry 0

