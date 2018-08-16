THURDAY, August 16
Baseball
Junior League
World Series
at Taylor, Mich.
Game 17: California 9, Illinois 5
Game 18: Mexico vs. Australia, 7 p.m.
Whenever Craig Moyer posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Thunderstorms likely. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 44% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Precip: 46% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Precip: 64% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 79°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 7 mi
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.