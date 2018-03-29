THURSDAY, March 29

Baseball

Warren at DuBois, ppd.

Elk County Catholic at Johnsonburg, ppd. to April 20

Clarion at Brookville, ppd. to May 15

Curwensville at Punxsutawney, ppd.

Softball

Johnsonburg at Elk County Catholic, ppd. to April 12

Brookville at Clarion-Limestone, ppd. to April 10

Boys Tennis

DuBois Central Catholic at DuBois, ppd.

Punxsutawney at Brockway, ppd.

Elk County Catholic at Johnsonburg, ppd. to April 4

St. Marys at Bradford, ppd.

