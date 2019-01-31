THURSDAY, Jan. 31
Boys Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic at Johnsonburg, ppd. to Feb. 9
St. Marys at Bellefonte, ppd.
Bethel Erie at DuBois Christian School, ppd.
Girls Basketball
Bethel Erie at DuBois Christian School, ppd.
Wrestling
District 9 Class AA
Team Tournament
Quarterfinals
(5) Johnsonburg at (4) Brockway, ppd. to Friday
Regular Season
Philipsburg-Osceola at Brookville, ppd.
Swimming
St. Marys at Brookville, ppd. to Feb. 19
Rifle
Bishop Carroll at DuBois, ppd.
