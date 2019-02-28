THURSDAY, Feb. 28
Boys Basketball
District 9
Class AA
Championship Game
(2) Ridgway 52, (1) Coudersport 50
District 5-6
Class 3A
Sub-Regional
(9-1) Brookville 48 (5-1) Everett 44
Girls Basketball
District 9
Class A
Championship Game
(3) North Clarion 43, (1) Johnsonburg 41
Consolation Game
(2) Coudersport 31, (5) Otto-Eldred 23
Class AA
Consolation Game
(4) Clarion 51, (6) Keystone 37
