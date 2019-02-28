THURSDAY, Feb. 28

Boys Basketball

District 9

Class AA

Championship Game

(2) Ridgway 52, (1) Coudersport 50

District 5-6

Class 3A

Sub-Regional

(9-1) Brookville 48 (5-1) Everett 44

Girls Basketball

District 9

Class A

Championship Game

(3) North Clarion 43, (1) Johnsonburg 41

Consolation Game

(2) Coudersport 31, (5) Otto-Eldred 23

Class AA

Consolation Game

(4) Clarion 51, (6) Keystone 37

