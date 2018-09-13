THURSDAY, September 13
Volleyball
DuBois def. DuBois Central Catholic 25-7, 25-14, 25-16
Elk County Catholic def. Brockway 25-9, 25-20, 25-7
Redbank Valley def. Brookville 25-19, 25-9, 28-26
Ridgway at St. Marys, no report
Curwensville at Punxsutawney, no report
Clarion at North Clarion, no report
Boys Soccer
Punxsutawney 8, Brookville 1
Elk County Catholic at St. Marys, no report
Ridgway at Coudersport, no report
Grace Prep 5, DuBois Christian School 2
Girls Soccer
Altoona 9, DuBois 0
Keystone at Clarion, no report
Grace Prep 2, DuBois Christian School 2
Cross Country
Hollidaysburg and Central Mountain at DuBois, ppd.
Girls Tennis
St. Marys 5, DuBois 4
Elk County Catholic at Punxsutawney, no report
Boys Golf
Brockway at Punxsutawney, no report
Ridgway at St. Marys, no report
Clarion at Keystone, no report
Girls Golf
Punxsutawney 220, Brookville 244, DuBois 265, Ridgway 288, Curwensville 306, Brockway DNS
