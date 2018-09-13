THURSDAY, September 13

Volleyball

DuBois def. DuBois Central Catholic 25-7, 25-14, 25-16

Elk County Catholic def. Brockway 25-9, 25-20, 25-7

Redbank Valley def. Brookville 25-19, 25-9, 28-26

Ridgway at St. Marys, no report

Curwensville at Punxsutawney, no report

Clarion at North Clarion, no report

Boys Soccer

Punxsutawney 8, Brookville 1

Elk County Catholic at St. Marys, no report

Ridgway at Coudersport, no report

Grace Prep 5, DuBois Christian School 2

Girls Soccer

Altoona 9, DuBois 0

Keystone at Clarion, no report

Grace Prep 2, DuBois Christian School 2

Cross Country

Hollidaysburg and Central Mountain at DuBois, ppd.

Girls Tennis

St. Marys 5, DuBois 4

Elk County Catholic at Punxsutawney, no report

Boys Golf

Brockway at Punxsutawney, no report

Ridgway at St. Marys, no report

Clarion at Keystone, no report

Girls Golf

Punxsutawney 220, Brookville 244, DuBois 265, Ridgway 288, Curwensville 306, Brockway DNS

