THURSDAY, Feb. 14

Boys Basketball

AML Semifinals

Elk County Catholic 61, DuBois Central Catholic 35

Ridgway 46, Johnsonburg 36

Regular Season

Coudersport 80, St. Marys 51

Girls Basketball

Elk County Catholic 47, DuBois, 44

Wrestling

Brockway 57, Curwensville 24

Brookville 52, Warren 15

Mifflin County at St. Marys, no report

Swimming

Girls

DuBois 101, St. Marys 79

Boys

DuBois 95, St. Marys 60

Rifle

DuBois 1362, Chestnut Ridge 1346

