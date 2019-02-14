THURSDAY, Feb. 14
Boys Basketball
AML Semifinals
Elk County Catholic 61, DuBois Central Catholic 35
Ridgway 46, Johnsonburg 36
Regular Season
Coudersport 80, St. Marys 51
Girls Basketball
Elk County Catholic 47, DuBois, 44
Wrestling
Brockway 57, Curwensville 24
Brookville 52, Warren 15
Mifflin County at St. Marys, no report
Swimming
Girls
DuBois 101, St. Marys 79
Boys
DuBois 95, St. Marys 60
Rifle
DuBois 1362, Chestnut Ridge 1346
