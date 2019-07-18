THURSDAY, July 18

Baseball

Minor League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Brookville

Game 5: DuBois 11, Northwest 2

Junior League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Guys Mills

Game 5: Harborcreek 12, Titusville 7

Senior League All-Stars

East Regional

at Bangor, Maine

Game 1: Maryland vs. Massachusetts, 11 a.m.

Game 2: Delaware def. Elk-McKean (Pennsylvania), no score available

Federation League

Playoffs

Best-of-3

Game 2: Brookville, 8, Rossiter 2; Brookville wins series 2-0

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Wellsboro

Game 1: St. Marys 20, Ingomar 0, 3 innings

Game 2: Delaware Valley def. Avon Grove, no score available

Game 3: Mifflinburg Area vs. West Suburban, no report

Game 4: North Pocono vs. Northwest, no report

