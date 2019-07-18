THURSDAY, July 18
Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Brookville
Game 5: DuBois 11, Northwest 2
Junior League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Guys Mills
Game 5: Harborcreek 12, Titusville 7
Senior League All-Stars
East Regional
at Bangor, Maine
Game 1: Maryland vs. Massachusetts, 11 a.m.
Game 2: Delaware def. Elk-McKean (Pennsylvania), no score available
Federation League
Playoffs
Best-of-3
Game 2: Brookville, 8, Rossiter 2; Brookville wins series 2-0
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Wellsboro
Game 1: St. Marys 20, Ingomar 0, 3 innings
Game 2: Delaware Valley def. Avon Grove, no score available
Game 3: Mifflinburg Area vs. West Suburban, no report
Game 4: North Pocono vs. Northwest, no report