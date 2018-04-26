THURSDAY, April 26
Baseball
DuBois 8, Altoona 7
DuBois Central Catholic 16, Kane 6, 6 innings
Karns City 9, Brockway 0
Johnsonburg 13, Elk County Catholic 0, 5 innings
Curwensville 1, Moshannon Valley 0, 8 innings
Softball
DuBois Central Catholic 29, Kane 0, 3 innings
Sheffield 25, Brockway 5, 4 innings
Brockway 24, Sheffield 16
Elk County Catholic 10, Johnsonburg 6
Moshannon Valley 13, Curwensville 5
College Softball
Penn State DuBois 14, Penn State New Kensington 12, completion of suspended game
Penn State DuBois 18, Penn State New Kensington 8, 5 innings
Boys Tennis
DuBois 5, DuBois Central Catholic 2
DuBois 6, DuBois Central Catholic 1
Boys Volleyball
DuBois at Altoona, no report
