THURSDAY, April 26

Baseball

DuBois 8, Altoona 7

DuBois Central Catholic 16, Kane 6, 6 innings

Karns City 9, Brockway 0

Johnsonburg 13, Elk County Catholic 0, 5 innings

Curwensville 1, Moshannon Valley 0, 8 innings

Softball

DuBois Central Catholic 29, Kane 0, 3 innings

Sheffield 25, Brockway 5, 4 innings

Brockway 24, Sheffield 16

Elk County Catholic 10, Johnsonburg 6

Moshannon Valley 13, Curwensville 5

College Softball

Penn State DuBois 14, Penn State New Kensington 12, completion of suspended game

Penn State DuBois 18, Penn State New Kensington 8, 5 innings

Boys Tennis

DuBois 5, DuBois Central Catholic 2

DuBois 6, DuBois Central Catholic 1

Boys Volleyball

DuBois at Altoona, no report

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.