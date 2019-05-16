THURSDAY, May 16

Baseball

=Elk County Catholic 1, Bradford 0

College Baseball

Small College World Series

at Showers Field

Game 17: No. 7 Bryant & Stratton 4, No. 1 Apprentice School 3

Game 18: No. 7 Bryant & Stratton 6, No. 3 Penn State DuBois 1

Game 19: No. 3 Penn State DuBois 12, No. 7 Bryant & Stratton 7

Softball

Elk County Catholic 2, St. Marys, 1

District 6/9

Class 5A

Semifinals

(2) Central Mountain 11, (3) Hollidaysburg 1, 5 innings

College Softball

Small College World Series

at Heindl Field

Game 18: No. 5 St. Mary-of-the-Woods 5, No. 1 Cleary 2

Game 19: No. 5 St. Mary-of-the-Woods 4, No. 1 Cleary 3

