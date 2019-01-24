THURSDAY, Jan. 24
Boys Basketball
Ridgway 48, Smethport 22
Elk County Catholic 55, Bradford 31
Girls Basketball
Punxsutawney 47, DuBois 18
Wrestling
Brookville 40, DuBois 24
St. Marys at Coudersport, no report
Gymnastics
DuBois at Altoona, no report
Rifle
DuBois 1361, Conemaugh Township 1359
