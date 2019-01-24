THURSDAY, Jan. 24

Boys Basketball

Ridgway 48, Smethport 22

Elk County Catholic 55, Bradford 31

Girls Basketball

Punxsutawney 47, DuBois 18

Wrestling

Brookville 40, DuBois 24

St. Marys at Coudersport, no report

Gymnastics

DuBois at Altoona, no report

Rifle

DuBois 1361, Conemaugh Township 1359

