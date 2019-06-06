THURSDAY, June 6

Baseball

PIAA

Quarterfinals

Class A

(6-1) Bishop McCort 5, (9-1) Elk County Catholic 2

Class 3A

(10-1) Franklin 6, (6-2) Philipsburg-Osceola 3

American Legion

Jefferson County League

DuBois 3, Marion Center 2

Federation League

DuBois at Sykesville, no report

Softball

PIAA

Quarterfinals

Class A

(9-1) DuBois Central Catholic 6, (6-1) Claysburg-Kimmel 5, 9 innings

(7-1) West Greene vs. (9-2) Clarion, at Slippery Rock, ppd. to today

Class 2A

(7-1) Laurel vs. (9-1) Cranberry, at Slippery Rock, ppd. to today

Class 3A

(9-1) Clearfield 2, (7-1) Avonworth 1

Recommended for you

Tags