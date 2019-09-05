THURSDAY, Sept. 5
Football
Brookville 38, Punxsutawney 6
Volleyball
Kane def. DuBois Central Catholic, 25-21, 25-20, 26-24
Elk County Catholic def. St. Marys, 25-14, 25-14, 25-11
Johnsonburg def. Ridgway, 22-25, 25-17, 30-32, 25-21, 15-7
Clarion def. Altoona, 25-11, 25-19, 25-22
Boys Soccer
DuBois Central Catholic 3, West Forest 2
Girls Soccer
Elk County Catholic 2, Ridgway 0
St. Marys 5, Redbank Valley 1
Girls Tennis
DuBois 6, Elk County Catholic 1
St. Marys 7, Bradford 0
Clearfield at Johnsonburg, no report
Boys Golf
Punxsutawney 162, DuBois 187
Curwensville 206, Brookville 224
Bradford at Elk County Catholic, no report
Ridgway 218, St. Marys 240
Girls Golf
Punxsutawney 199, DuBois 210, Curwensville 227, Brookville 247, Brockway 255, Ridgway (DNS)