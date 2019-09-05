THURSDAY, Sept. 5

Football

Brookville 38, Punxsutawney 6

Volleyball

Kane def. DuBois Central Catholic, 25-21, 25-20, 26-24

Elk County Catholic def. St. Marys, 25-14, 25-14, 25-11

Johnsonburg def. Ridgway, 22-25, 25-17, 30-32, 25-21, 15-7

Clarion def. Altoona, 25-11, 25-19, 25-22

Boys Soccer

DuBois Central Catholic 3, West Forest 2

Girls Soccer

Elk County Catholic 2, Ridgway 0

St. Marys 5, Redbank Valley 1

Girls Tennis

DuBois 6, Elk County Catholic 1

St. Marys 7, Bradford 0

Clearfield at Johnsonburg, no report

Boys Golf

Punxsutawney 162, DuBois 187

Curwensville 206, Brookville 224

Bradford at Elk County Catholic, no report

Ridgway 218, St. Marys 240

Girls Golf

Punxsutawney 199, DuBois 210, Curwensville 227, Brookville 247, Brockway 255, Ridgway (DNS)

