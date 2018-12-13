THURSDAY, Dec. 13
Girls Basketball
DuBois 51, Ridgway 27
St. Marys 55, Clarion 42
Wrestling
Port Allegany 40, Brockway 23
Redbank Valley 48, Curwensville 16
Gymnastics
St. Marys at Ridgway, 6 p.m.
Rifle
Northern Cambria at DuBois, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, Dec. 13
Girls Basketball
DuBois 51, Ridgway 27
St. Marys 55, Clarion 42
Wrestling
Port Allegany 40, Brockway 23
Redbank Valley 48, Curwensville 16
Gymnastics
St. Marys at Ridgway, 6 p.m.
Rifle
Northern Cambria at DuBois, 4 p.m.
Whenever Chris Wechtenhiser posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Showers tapering off in the evening with foggy conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High near 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind: SE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.