THURSDAY, Dec. 13

Girls Basketball

DuBois 51, Ridgway 27

St. Marys 55, Clarion 42

Wrestling

Port Allegany 40, Brockway 23

Redbank Valley 48, Curwensville 16

Gymnastics

St. Marys at Ridgway, 6 p.m.

Rifle

Northern Cambria at DuBois, 4 p.m.

