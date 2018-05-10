THURSDAY, May 10

Baseball

Elk County Catholic 6, DuBois Central Catholic 2

Brookville 12, Oil City 0, 5 innings

Softball

DuBois Central Catholic 10, Elk County Catholic 0, 6 innings

Johnsonburg 17, Sheffield 3, 5 innings

Clarion 14, Brookville 1

Boys Tennis

Clearfield at DuBois 4, Clearfield 3

Boys Volleyball

Bishop Guilfoyle def. DuBois,  25-16, 25-16, 25-15

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.