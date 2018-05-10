THURSDAY, May 10
Baseball
Elk County Catholic 6, DuBois Central Catholic 2
Brookville 12, Oil City 0, 5 innings
Softball
DuBois Central Catholic 10, Elk County Catholic 0, 6 innings
Johnsonburg 17, Sheffield 3, 5 innings
Clarion 14, Brookville 1
Boys Tennis
Clearfield at DuBois 4, Clearfield 3
Boys Volleyball
Bishop Guilfoyle def. DuBois, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15
