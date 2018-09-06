THURSDAY, September 6
Volleyball
DuBois def. Brookville, 25-9, 25-16, 25-21
DuBois Central Catholic at Kane, no report
Punxsutawney def. Brockway, 25-21, 25-14, 29-27
Elk County Catholic at St. Marys, no report
Ridgway at Johnsonburg, no report
Boys Soccer
DuBois 3, Punxsutawney 0
West Forest at DuBois Central Catholic, no report
Brockway 8, Brookville 0
Girls Soccer
Brockway 3, Brookville 0
Ridgway at Elk County Catholic, no report
St. Marys at Redbank Valley, no report
Girls Tennis
Elk County Catholic at DuBois, ppd.
Punxsutawney at Brockway, ppd.
St. Marys 7, Bradford 0
Boys Golf
Punxsutawney 184, DuBois 190
Girls Golf
Brockway, Brookville, Curwensville, DuBois, Punxsutawney at Ridgway, ppd.
