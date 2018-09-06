THURSDAY, September 6

Volleyball

DuBois def. Brookville, 25-9, 25-16, 25-21

DuBois Central Catholic at Kane, no report

Punxsutawney def. Brockway, 25-21, 25-14, 29-27

Elk County Catholic at St. Marys, no report

Ridgway at Johnsonburg, no report

Boys Soccer

DuBois 3, Punxsutawney 0

West Forest at DuBois Central Catholic, no report

Brockway 8, Brookville 0

Girls Soccer

Brockway 3, Brookville 0

Ridgway at Elk County Catholic, no report

St. Marys at Redbank Valley, no report

Girls Tennis

Elk County Catholic at DuBois, ppd.

Punxsutawney at Brockway, ppd.

St. Marys 7, Bradford 0

Boys Golf

Punxsutawney 184, DuBois 190

Girls Golf

Brockway, Brookville, Curwensville, DuBois, Punxsutawney at Ridgway, ppd.

