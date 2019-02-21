THURSDAY, Feb. 21

Boys Basketball

District 9

Class A

Quarterfinals

(1) Elk County Catholic 61, (8) Austin 38

(5) Johnsonburg 42, (4) Cameron County 37

(3) Clarion-Limestone 61, (6) Otto-Eldred 58

(2) North Clarion 66, (7) DuBois Central Catholic 49

Class 3A

Championship

(1) Brookville 54, (2) Moniteau 35

Girls Basketball

District 9

Class A

Quarterfinals

(2) Coudersport 49, (7) Northern Potter (21)

Class AA

Quarterfinals

(4) Clarion 48, (5) Cranberry 33

District 6-8-9

Class 5A

Semifinals

(2) Obama Academy 45, (3) Portage 38

District 9

Class 3A

Championship

(1) Brookville 54, (2) Moniteau (40)

