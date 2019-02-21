THURSDAY, Feb. 21
Boys Basketball
District 9
Class A
Quarterfinals
(1) Elk County Catholic 61, (8) Austin 38
(5) Johnsonburg 42, (4) Cameron County 37
(3) Clarion-Limestone 61, (6) Otto-Eldred 58
(2) North Clarion 66, (7) DuBois Central Catholic 49
Class 3A
Championship
(1) Brookville 54, (2) Moniteau 35
Girls Basketball
District 9
Class A
Quarterfinals
(2) Coudersport 49, (7) Northern Potter (21)
Class AA
Quarterfinals
(4) Clarion 48, (5) Cranberry 33
District 6-8-9
Class 5A
Semifinals
(2) Obama Academy 45, (3) Portage 38
District 9
Class 3A
Championship
(1) Brookville 54, (2) Moniteau (40)
