THURSDAY, July 11
Baseball
Junior League All-Stars
District 10
Championship
Game 7: DuBois 14, Punxsutawney 6
Senior League All-Stars
State Tournament
at DuBois
Game 5: Montoursville 12, Octorara 8
Game 6: Hanover Township 4, Oil Valley 1
Game 7: Upper Moreland 13, Hollidaysburg 8
Game 8: Elk-McKean 8, Pennridge 4
American Legion
Jefferson County League
Playoffs
(1) Punxsutawney 4, (3) DuBois 2
(5) Curwensville at (2) Clearfield, ppd. to today
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Corry
Game 2: St. Marys 2, Northwestern 1
Junior League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Berwick
Game 1: Cain (Section 7) vs. Morrisville (Section 8), no report
Game 2: Pittston 7, Indiana 1
Game 3: St. Marys 10, Fairchance 8
Game 4: Clinton (Section 5) vs. Berwick (Host), no report