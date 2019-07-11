THURSDAY, July 11

Baseball

Junior League All-Stars

District 10

Championship

Game 7: DuBois 14, Punxsutawney 6

Senior League All-Stars

State Tournament

at DuBois

Game 5: Montoursville 12, Octorara 8

Game 6: Hanover Township 4, Oil Valley 1

Game 7: Upper Moreland 13, Hollidaysburg 8

Game 8: Elk-McKean 8, Pennridge 4

American Legion

Jefferson County League

Playoffs

(1) Punxsutawney 4, (3) DuBois 2

(5) Curwensville at (2) Clearfield, ppd. to today

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Corry

Game 2: St. Marys 2, Northwestern 1

Junior League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Berwick

Game 1: Cain (Section 7) vs. Morrisville (Section 8), no report

Game 2: Pittston 7, Indiana 1

Game 3: St. Marys 10, Fairchance 8

Game 4: Clinton (Section 5) vs. Berwick (Host), no report

