THURSDAY, Sept. 12

Volleyball

DuBois def. DuBois Central Catholic 25-10, 25-20 25-14

Elk County Catholic at Brockway, ppd.

Brookville def. Redbank Valley 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 15-6

St. Marys at Ridgway, ppd.

Bradford def. Johnsonburg 25-20, 25-17, 25-21

Clarion def. North Clarion 25-7, 25-4, 25-6

Boys Soccer

DuBois 7, DuBois Central Catholic 0

Punxsutawney 8, Brookville 2

Elk County Catholic at St. Marys, ppd.

Girls Soccer

Altoona 9, DuBois 0

Elk County Catholic vs. Ridgway, ppd.

Cross Country

Boys

DuBois 23, Hollidaysburg 34

DuBois 15, Central Mountain 49

Girls

DuBois 22, Hollidaysburg 38

DuBois 15, Central Mountain 44

Girls Tennis

DuBois at St. Marys, ppd.

Punxsutawney at Elk County Catholic, ppd.

Johnsonburg at Bradford, no report

Girls Golf

Punxsutawney 197, DuBois 198, Curwensville 229

