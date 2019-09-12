THURSDAY, Sept. 12
Volleyball
DuBois def. DuBois Central Catholic 25-10, 25-20 25-14
Elk County Catholic at Brockway, ppd.
Brookville def. Redbank Valley 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 15-6
St. Marys at Ridgway, ppd.
Bradford def. Johnsonburg 25-20, 25-17, 25-21
Clarion def. North Clarion 25-7, 25-4, 25-6
Boys Soccer
DuBois 7, DuBois Central Catholic 0
Punxsutawney 8, Brookville 2
Elk County Catholic at St. Marys, ppd.
Girls Soccer
Altoona 9, DuBois 0
Elk County Catholic vs. Ridgway, ppd.
Cross Country
Boys
DuBois 23, Hollidaysburg 34
DuBois 15, Central Mountain 49
Girls
DuBois 22, Hollidaysburg 38
DuBois 15, Central Mountain 44
Girls Tennis
DuBois at St. Marys, ppd.
Punxsutawney at Elk County Catholic, ppd.
Johnsonburg at Bradford, no report
Girls Golf
Punxsutawney 197, DuBois 198, Curwensville 229