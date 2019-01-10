THURSDAY, Jan. 10
Girls Basketball
DuBois 36, Bellefonte 34
Cameron County 45, Brockway 23
Wrestling
Brookville 38, Brockway 22
St. Marys at Clearfield, no report
Swimming
Boys
DuBois 110, Bradford 50
Girls
DuBois 102, Bradford 73
Brookville at St. Marys, no report
Rifle
DuBois vs. Somerset, at Indiana, 4 p.m.
