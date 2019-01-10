THURSDAY, Jan. 10

Girls Basketball

DuBois 36, Bellefonte 34

Cameron County 45, Brockway 23

Wrestling

Brookville 38, Brockway 22

St. Marys at Clearfield, no report

Swimming

Boys

DuBois 110, Bradford 50

Girls

DuBois 102, Bradford 73

Brookville at St. Marys, no report

Rifle

DuBois vs. Somerset, at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.