THURSDAY, Feb. 7
Girls Basketball
Punxsutawney 52, DuBois 32
North Clarion 54, DuBois Central Catholic 38
Wresting
PIAA Team Tournament
Class AA
First Round
(3-1) Hamburg 36, (10-3) Greenville 34
(5-1) Chestnut Ridge 51, (7-2) Freedom 21
(9-1) Brookville 40, (2-1) Lake Lehman 26
(4-1) Southern Columbia 62, (10-2) Conneaut Area 6
(7-1) Burrell 42, (3-2) Newport 15
(11-1) Saucon Valley 28, (4-2) Muncy 22
(6-1) Westmont-Hilltop 47, (1-1) Faith Christian 18
(10-1) Reynolds 47, (11-2) Notre Dame-Green Pond 18
Regular Season
Clarion at Ridgway, no report
Swimming
St. Marys at Bradford, no report
Rifle
DuBois 1432, DuBois Central Catholic 1367
