THURSDAY, Feb. 7

Girls Basketball

Punxsutawney 52, DuBois 32

North Clarion 54, DuBois Central Catholic 38

Wresting

PIAA Team Tournament

Class AA

First Round

(3-1) Hamburg 36, (10-3) Greenville 34

(5-1) Chestnut Ridge 51, (7-2) Freedom 21

(9-1) Brookville 40, (2-1) Lake Lehman 26

(4-1) Southern Columbia 62, (10-2) Conneaut Area 6

(7-1) Burrell 42, (3-2) Newport 15

(11-1) Saucon Valley 28, (4-2) Muncy 22

(6-1) Westmont-Hilltop 47, (1-1) Faith Christian 18

(10-1) Reynolds 47, (11-2) Notre Dame-Green Pond 18

Regular Season

Clarion at Ridgway, no report

Swimming

St. Marys at Bradford, no report

Rifle

DuBois 1432, DuBois Central Catholic 1367

