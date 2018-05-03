THURSDAY, May 3
Baseball
DuBois Central Catholic at Brockway, ppd.
Clarion-Limestone at Brookville, ppd.
Elk County Tournament
at Berwind Park
Consolation game: (4) Elk County Catholic 18, (3) Kane 5
Championship game: (1) St. Marys 10, (2) Johnsonburg 0, 5 innings
Softball
DuBois Central Catholic at Brockway, ppd.
Keystone at Brookville, ppd.
Elk County Tournament
at Ridgway Elementary School
Consolation game: (2) Johnsonburg 2, (1) Kane 0, suspended Top 2
Championship game: (4) St. Marys 12, (3) Elk County Catholic 3
Boys Tennis
DuBois Central Catholic at Brockway, ppd.
Elk County Catholic at St. Marys, ppd.
Johnsonburg at Bradford, ppd.
Boys Volleyball
DuBois def. West Shamokin, 25-18, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22
