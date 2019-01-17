THURSDAY, Jan. 17
Boys Basketball
Brookville 43, Johnsonburg 34
West Branch 49, St. Marys 38
Girls Basketball
Ridgway at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
DuBois 45, Hollidaysburg 31
Mercer 36, Brockway 27
St. Marys 48, Curwensville 15
Ridgway at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Clearfield at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Bradford at St. Marys, 6 p.m.
Rifle
DuBois Central Catholic at DuBois, ppd. to Feb. 7
