THURSDAY, Jan. 17

Boys Basketball

Brookville 43, Johnsonburg 34

West Branch 49, St. Marys 38

Girls Basketball

Ridgway at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

DuBois 45, Hollidaysburg 31

Mercer 36, Brockway 27

St. Marys 48, Curwensville 15

Ridgway at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Clearfield at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Bradford at St. Marys, 6 p.m.

Rifle

DuBois Central Catholic at DuBois, ppd. to Feb. 7

