THURSDAY, May 24
Baseball
District 9
Class A Semifinals
(1) Oswayo Valley 10, (5) North Clarion 0, 5 innings
(2) DuBois Central Catholic 11, (6) Clarion-Limestone 1, 5 innings
Class AA Semifinals
(1) Johnsonburg 3, (5) Redbank Valley 2, 8 innings
(7) Brockway 7, (3) Brookville 5
Class 3A Championship
(2) Moniteau 13, (1) Karns City 3, 6 innings
Federation League
Sykesville 3, Brookville 0
Pulaski 9, Rossiter 0
Softball
District 9
Class A Quarterfinal
Elk County Catholic 10, (5) Otto-Eldred 3
