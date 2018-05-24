THURSDAY, May 24

Baseball

District 9

Class A Semifinals

(1) Oswayo Valley 10, (5) North Clarion 0, 5 innings

(2) DuBois Central Catholic 11, (6) Clarion-Limestone 1, 5 innings

Class AA Semifinals

(1) Johnsonburg 3, (5) Redbank Valley 2, 8 innings

(7) Brockway 7, (3) Brookville 5

Class 3A Championship

(2) Moniteau 13, (1) Karns City 3, 6 innings

Federation League

Sykesville 3, Brookville 0

Pulaski 9, Rossiter 0

Softball

District 9

Class A Quarterfinal

Elk County Catholic 10, (5) Otto-Eldred 3

