Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 1: Punxsutawney 13, Elk-McKean 0, 5 innings
Little League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 1: Brookville 12, Johnsonburg/Kane 1
Game 2: Punxsutawney 6, Brockway 0
Game 3: DuBois 18, Fox/Ridgway 0, 4 innings
American Legion
Elk County League
Brockway at Ridgway, no report
Wilcox at St. Marys, no report
Bradford at Smethport, no report
Federation League
Sykesville 5, Brookville 0
Rossiter at Pulaski, no report
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 7: Punxsutawney 4, St. Marys 3, 7 innings
Gam 8: DuBois 12, Brockway 0
Junior League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Championship
Game 4: St. Marys 4, DuBois 3
