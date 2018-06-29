Baseball

Minor League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 1: Punxsutawney 13, Elk-McKean 0, 5 innings

Little League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 1: Brookville 12, Johnsonburg/Kane 1

Game 2: Punxsutawney 6, Brockway 0

Game 3: DuBois 18, Fox/Ridgway 0, 4 innings

American Legion

Elk County League

Brockway at Ridgway, no report

Wilcox at St. Marys, no report

Bradford at Smethport, no report

Federation League

Sykesville 5, Brookville 0

Rossiter at Pulaski, no report

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 7: Punxsutawney 4, St. Marys 3, 7 innings

Gam 8: DuBois 12, Brockway 0

Junior League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Championship

Game 4: St. Marys 4, DuBois 3

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.