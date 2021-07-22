Thursday, July 22

Baseball

Federation League

Playoffs

Semifinals

(Best-of-5 series)

Game 3: (1) DuBois Rockets 2, (5) Sykesville 0

Game 3: (3) Rossiter 3, (2) Brookville 2, 8 innings

Junior League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Smethport

Game 5: French Creek 16, Titusville 3

Game 6 (championship): Harborcreek 10, French Creek 8

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

Pennsylvania State Tournament

at Fairchance

Game 1: North Pocono (Section 5) 11, St. Marys 1, 4 innings

Game 2: Indiana (Section 4) 3, Lower Perkiomen (Section 8) 1

Game 3: Avon Grove (Section 7) 4, Central Columbia (Section 3) 2

Game 4: Northwest (Section 6) 9, Bullskin Township (Section 2) 7

